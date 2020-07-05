S. Korea to Seek Parliamentary Ratification of ILO Conventions

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will seek parliamentary ratification of key International Labor Organization(ILO) conventions as part of efforts to improve workers' rights in the country.On Tuesday, the Cabinet approved three of four ILO conventions which South Korea has yet to ratify since joining the agency in 1991.The conventions are in relation to the freedom of association, the right to organize and collective bargaining, and the prohibition of forced labor. The fourth on the abolition of forced labor was left for further discussion as the convention could clash with South Korea's social service agent system, in which conscripted individuals perform civilian service in lieu of military service.The government plans to submit the proposal to the National Assembly this month with the aim to have it approved within the year. Its earlier proposal was scrapped at the end of the previous Assembly.In December 2018, the European Union(EU) launched a dispute settlement process under the South Korea-EU free trade agreement(FTA), claiming Seoul's delay of ratification was a violation of their trade deal.The ratification, however, faces strong resistance from the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) and business lobby groups, who claim it could unfairly strengthen workers in labor talks.