Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

N. Korea-Sponsored Hackers May Have Stolen Credit Card Info from Online Retailer

Write: 2020-07-07 13:35:41Update: 2020-07-07 14:05:41

N. Korea-Sponsored Hackers May Have Stolen Credit Card Info from Online Retailer

Photo : KBS News

A North Korea-sponsored hacking group is believed to have stolen the credit card information of shoppers who purchased products from certain American and European online stores for more than a year.

Dutch cyber security firm Sansec said Monday that hackers linked to the "APT Lazarus/HIDDEN COBRA” group were found to have hacked into online stores for digital payment "skimming" from as early as May 2019.

Digital skimming involves intercepting credit card information during online store purchases by implanting a malware code.

The affected retailers include international fashion chain Claire's, camera retailer Focus Camera and jewelry seller Wings Jewelry and Gifts.

The company assessed that North Korea, whose hacking mostly involved banks and the South Korean cryptocurrency markets, has extended its portfolio to digital skimming.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >