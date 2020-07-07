Biegun in S. Korea to Revive Nuclear Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, is in Korea. The visit comes amid speculations that he will try to hold a meeting with his North Korean counterpart at the inter-Korean truce village and revive the stalled nuclear talks. State-run media in Pyongyang cited his North Korean counterpart and other officials as dismissing such a possibility.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has arrived in South Korea to find ways to revive the stalled nuclear dialogue with North Korea.Biegun doubles as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea.His visit comes in the wake of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent remarks that he will push for another Washington-Pyongyang summit before the U.S. presidential election in November.After a courtesy visit to South Korea's top diplomat Kang Kyung-hwa, Biegun is scheduled to hold talks with his counterpart Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young, as well as, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.The state department in Washington said Biegun's visit is aimed at further strengthening coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and well as cooperating on a range of bilateral issues.Media reports suggested that Biegun will attempt a meeting with the North Koreans at the truce village of Panmunjeom and deliver U.S. President Donald Trump's message to Pyongyang.But his North Korean counterpart, First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, on Saturday dismissed such a possibility, saying her side "does not feel any need to sit face-to-face with the U.S."Choe said her regime will not change policy conditionally on "external parameters like the internal political schedule of someone."Regardless, the U.S. deputy secretary of state is expected to issue a message to the North during a press availability in Seoul.After his three-day visit in South Korea, Biegun will visit Japan.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.