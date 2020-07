Photo : YONHAP News

The southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has advised an affiliate of LG Chem to move its assembly plant far away from residential areas.According to local and global media outlets on Tuesday, the advice was made as a panel set up by the state government announced the result of a probe into the deadly gas leak at LG Polymers India’s plant in May.The panel held the company’s South Korean managers accountable for 20 out of the 21 major causes for the accident, including the absence of a preventive system and malfunctioned alert system.In response, LG Chem said it actively cooperated with the local probe and promised to take corresponding measures.Styrene gas leaked from the plant on May 7 led to the deaths of 12 and sickened hundreds others.