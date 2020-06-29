Biegun, Delegation Test Negative for COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and his delegation reportedly all tested negative for the coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea on Tuesday.According to a Foreign Ministry official in Seoul, Biegun and his team arrived at Osan Air Base south of Seoul around 3 p.m. and took the unscheduled tests.Biegun and the delegation were originally supposed to be exempt from testing and self-isolation in South Korea if they submitted certificates that they tested negative for the virus in the U.S.The U.S. Embassy in Seoul said the envoy, his delegation and the military air crew went through COVID-19 testing "out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with" South Korea's health authorities. They planned to head to Seoul upon confirmation that the results were all negative.The unplanned test led to the cancellation of a dinner between Biegun and U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris at the embassy.As the results were negative, Biegun plans to meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday as scheduled.