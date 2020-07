Photo : YONHAP News

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus after months of downplaying the severity of the virus.Bolsonaro confirmed the test results on Tuesday in an interview with the public broadcaster TV Brazil, saying he felt "very well."Speaking from the presidential residence in Brasilia, the president said there is "no reason for fear" and that he feels better than he did the day before.The 65-year-old president reportedly started experiencing symptoms on Sunday, such as fever and cough, and took the virus test the next day.Bolsonaro has been criticized at home and abroad for his lax response to the pandemic, dismissing it as a "little flu." Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, after the U.S.