Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum to Mark Grandfather's Death Anniversary

Write: 2020-07-08 08:55:47Update: 2020-07-08 09:29:02

N. Korean Leader Visits Mausoleum to Mark Grandfather's Death Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly visited a national mausoleum to mark the 26th anniversary of the death of his grandfather and the country's founder Kim Il-sung.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the ruling Workers' Party, said on Wednesday that Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where Kim Il-sung's body lies in state. 

Posting a photo of Kim paying his respects without a mask, the paper said Kim made the visit with top officials, including Choe Ryong-hae, chief of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly. 

The report did not mention when the visit was made, but the North Korean media usually report the leader's activity a day later. 

Since taking power in 2011, the North Korean leader has visited the mausoleum every year except 2018, including on the birthday of his late grandfather on April 15. However, when he did not this year, speculations sparked about his health.
