Churches Obligated to Follow Strict Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says churches across the nation are obligated to follow key quarantine rules.Chung made the remark during a pan-government meeting on COVID-19 Wednesday amid a rise in clusters connected to small church gatherings.He said the government won’t designate churches as high-risk facilities but will prohibit them from organizing gatherings or events outside regular services and from providing meals. They will also be obligated to keep and manage a list of visitors.Chung added that fines will be slapped not only on church officials but also visitors if rules are violated.He called on the religious sector’s active cooperation toward the government’s inevitable decision to implement the latest rules to protect the public from the coronavirus.Meanwhile, Chung said though South Korea welcomes the move by the European Union to lift entry bans on 14 countries, including South Korea, the global spread of COVID-19 is still a concern. As such, he urged the public to refrain from traveling overseas.