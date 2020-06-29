Menu Content

Presidential Chief of Staff Addresses Controversy over Home Sale

Write: 2020-07-08 10:36:44Update: 2020-07-08 13:20:55

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min addressed the controversy over his move to sell his apartment in North Chungcheong Province instead of the one he owns in Seoul. 

On Facebook Wednesday, Noh apologized, saying he disappointed the people by unintendedly making it appear he wanted to keep his apartment in Seoul’s affluent Seocho District by selling the one in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.  

Noh recently sold the home in line with the presidential office’s recommendation for its senior officials to own only one house.  

His move drew strong criticism with critics saying Noh sought to retain the more profitable apartment.  

Noh said that he sold his apartment in Cheongju because his family currently resides in the one in Seoul. Additionally, the Cheongju abode had been vacant for years. He then stressed his intent to sell the Seoul home within this month, after his family has settled into a new living arrangement.
