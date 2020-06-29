S. Korea Reports 63 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases have climbed to over 60 following a resurgence in imported transmissions.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday reported 63 cases compiled throughout the previous day, bringing the national tally to 13-thousand-244.The last time the daily hike climbed this high was Sunday, when 61 cases were reported, followed by 48 on Monday and 44 on Tuesday.Of the new cases, 33 were imported from overseas, the largest inflow since 40 on April 5. Among them, 11 were detected upon arrival, while the other 22 were reported by local authorities in eight cities and provinces.Seventeen of the 30 local transmissions were from the greater Seoul area, including 11 in Gyeonggi Province and five in the capital city. Gwangju also reported seven cases, followed by South Chungcheong Province at three and Daejeon at two.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 285.