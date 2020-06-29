Foreign Minister Kang Welcomes US Nuke Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called the current visit by the U.S. top nuclear envoy a timely occasion.Kang welcomed U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun at Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, a day after he arrived via Osan Air Base on his first visit to the country in seven months.The minister said Biegun has come at a “very crucial time.” Many have speculated the trip could be a fresh diplomatic maneuver to resume stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.Late last month, North Korea suspended several weeks of threats to roll back conciliatory inter-Korean agreements in protest of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South. President Moon Jae-in responded by calling for a new U.S.-North Korea summit within the year, noting Seoul’s role to help arrange it.Earlier media reports suggested that Biegun could attempt a meeting with the North Koreans at the truce village of Panmunjeom where he would deliver U.S. President Donald Trump's message to Pyongyang. The North, however, dismissed such a possibility, saying it does not feel any need to sit down with the U.S.Biegun thanked Kang for the invitation and also highly assessed Seoul’s COVID-19 testing for his entire delegation upon their arrival. All tested negative for the virus.Following the meeting, Biegun entered talks with his South Korean counterpart and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young. Earlier in the day, he also held a meeting with Seoul’s top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon.