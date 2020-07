Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged senior government officials who own multiple homes to swiftly sell their estates.Chung made the call while chairing a pan-government meeting on COVID-19 Wednesday, and also ordered government agencies to promptly confirm the home ownership status of senior officials, including high-ranking officials in local governments.Public sentiment recently grew negative over the fact that many high-ranking officials own a number of homes while the government is striving to rein in multiple homeowners and speculative buyers.The prime minister said the government is actively working to address real estate problems with a series of policies, however, such policies cannot earn the public’s trust if senior government officials possess several houses.