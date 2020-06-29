S. Korea, US Reaffirm Commitment to Strike Deal on Cost-Sharing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to strike a deal on renewing their agreement on sharing costs for the upkeep of American troops on the Korean Peninsula.Following a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday, First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said the two sides agreed to work towards a mutually acceptable outcome as soon as possible.The vice minister said Seoul and Washington agreed to closely consult on President Donald Trump's invitation last month for President Moon Jae-in to attend the next Group of Seven(G7) summit and to possibly extend the scope of the meeting.Cho said he exchanged views on the state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula, U.S.-China relations and South Korea-Japan ties with his counterpart.The officials also agreed to seek ways to work together in enforcing Seoul's New Southern Policy and Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy under the principles of openness, transparency and inclusivity.