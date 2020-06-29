DP Chief Promises Supplementary Real Estate Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) vowed to put forth supplementary measures to the government's real estate policies during the National Assembly's regular session in September.At a supreme council meeting on Wednesday, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan related to many people concerned and feeling deprived amid soaring housing prices, despite the government's efforts to curb them.Pledging to eradicate the notion that one can unreasonably profit from capital gain, Lee said his party will continue to monitor the housing market for supplementary steps.On a new agency to be launched on July 15 to investigate corruption by high-ranking government officials, Lee sought the opposition's cooperation as a related bill takes effect.The ruling party chief asked party members to select two objective, neutral and impartial people to sit on a panel that will recommend candidates to head the new agency.