S. Korea Respects Court Order on N. Korea POW Compensation

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government said it respects a court ruling in favor of former prisoners of war(POWs) from the Korean War seeking compensation from North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un.Unification Ministry spokesperson Yoh Sang-key said Wednesday that Seoul will seek cooperation with Pyongyang and the international community to make progress in POW and abductee issues.On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court ordered North Korea and Kim to pay 21 million won each to two former POWs, who were forced into labor for about 33 months of captivity in the North during the 1950s.It is the first time that a South Korean court acknowledged its jurisdiction over North Korea and its people, and issued a compensation order against them.Asked about seeking compensation from Pyongyang for its demolition of the Gaeseong liaison office last month, Yoh said it is currently not being considered. The spokesperson added that Seoul is reviewing effective ways to respond at various levels, but there is no known North Korean asset in the South.