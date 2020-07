Photo : YONHAP News

New figures show that single-person households make up nearly 39 percent of all households in the country, the largest portion yet.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety announced Wednesday that as of the end of June, the number of those living alone reached eight-point-77 million out of nearly 51-point-84 million registered citizens in South Korea.This translates into 38-point-five percent of the total number of households at 22-point-79 million.One-person households have been on the rise due to low fertility rates, rising divorce rates and falling marriage rates, among other reasons.