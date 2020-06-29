Defense Chiefs of US, Japan, Australia Urge N. Korea to Return to Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministers of the United States, Japan and Australia urged North Korea to halt acts that aggravate tension in the region and to return to dialogue on denuclearization.Their call was included in a joint statement reaffirming the three countries' commitment towards security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region following a video conference on Tuesday.In the statement, the three ministers shared concerns over Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches that seriously threaten international security and denounced its violation of UN Security Council's resolutions.They also raised concerns over the North announcing that it will no longer be bound by a moratorium on nuclear testing and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launches.The ministers urged the North to stop building tension, fulfill its international duties, and take steps to achieve a "complete, verifiable and irreversible" dismantlement of its weapons of mass destruction and related programs.