Trump Open to 3rd Summit with Kim

Photo : KBS

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is open to the idea of another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The remarks were released as his point man on North Korea, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, met with South Korean officials in Seoul to find ways to revive stalled talks with North Korea.Kim Bum-soo has this report.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]Greta Van Susteren: "Do you anticipate a third summit with Kim Jong-un?"Donald Trump: "Well, I understand they want to meet and we would certainly do that. I think if Hillary had won the election you'd be in a major war right now with North Korea.... "U.S. President Donald Trump says he is open to holding another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.He revealed his stance during an interview with Gray Television on Tuesday.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]Greta Van Susteren: "So you would do another summit with Kim Jong-un?"Donald Trump: "I would do it if I thought it was going to be helpful. Yeah."Greta Van Susteren: "Do you think it would be helpful?"Donald Trump: "Probably. I have a very good relationship with him, probably would be. But just so you understand, almost four years we're not in a war. Almost anybody else would have been in a war. I get along, we talk, and let's see what happens. But we've done a great job and haven't been given the credit we deserve."The remarks came as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon held talks in Seoul on ways to revive dialogue with North Korea.[Sound bite: Lee Do-hoon - Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security (Korean/English translation)]"I stressed [in our meeting] that dialogue and negotiations are the only ways to resolve this problem and that [South] Korea and the U.S. must focus all of our efforts in resuming dialogue. Representative Biegun reaffirmed the U.S.' flexible stance in achieving a balanced agreement and pledged to continue efforts to make that possible."[Sound bite: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun]"The United States strongly supports inter-Korean cooperation, and we believe this plays an important component in creating a more stable environment on the Korean Peninsula. We look forward to fully supporting the government of Korea as it advances its goals with North Korea in inter-Korean cooperation."A North Korean vice foreign minister recently rejected the prospect of resuming face-to-face talks with the U.S., but Biegun noted that only Kim makes the regime's final decisions.[Sound bite: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun]"I also want to be very clear on one point. I do not take direction from (North Korean) Vice Minister Choe Son Hui and nor for that matter do I take it from Ambassador John Bolton. I take my guidance from the conclusions of the several meetings that President Trump and Chairman Kim have had over the last two years. Their vision is what guides our team.""When Chairman Kim appoints a counterpart to me who is prepared and empowered to negotiate on these issues, they will find us ready at that very moment. We look forward to continuing our work for a peaceful outcome on Korean Peninsula... "The meeting comes in the short wake of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's suggestion that he will try to arrange a Trump-Kim summit before the U.S. presidential election in November.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.