Justice Minister Rejects Chief Prosecutor's Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Wednesday rejected Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's proposal to create an "independent" investigative team to handle a controversial collusion case involving one of Yoon's key aides.The Justice Ministry said in a statement Wednesday evening that the prosecutor general's proposal cannot be seen as carrying out the minister's instructions since it effectively calls to replace the investigation team already on the case.The statement came less than two hours after Yoon recommended an independent team be formed at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office to take over the case currently under way at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.Last week, Choo wielded her authority over the investigation, ordering Yoon to distance himself from it and guarantee independence to the current team.Six days after the minister issued the order, Yoon made the recommendation of creating an independent investigative unit, but the justice minister rejected it in less than two hours.Earlier Wednesday, Choo sent an ultimatum for Yoon to respond to her order by early Thursday.