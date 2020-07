Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surpassed three million.Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, said in a press briefing that the nation has so far tested more than 39 million Americans.He said among those, more than three million have tested positive and over one-point-three million Americans have recovered.Johns Hopkins University corroborated that confirmed cases topped three million on Wednesday morning, with fatalities at more than 130-thousand, the highest in the world.The stunning milestone was hit less than six months after the first confirmed case was reported on January 20 in Washington.The U.S. broke another record on Tuesday, reporting more than 60-thousand new infections.