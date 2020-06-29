Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Top Prosecutor Accepts Justice Minister's Order

Write: 2020-07-09 09:49:14Update: 2020-07-09 11:03:40

Top Prosecutor Accepts Justice Minister's Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has effectively accepted Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to back off from a controversial case involving one of Yoon's key aides. 

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office said on Thursday that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office will investigate the alleged collusion between a senior prosecutor and a now fired TV reporter. 

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office added it has notified the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office of the decision. The district office had previously been investigating the case.

It made the announcement, explaining that Yoon lost his authority to command the investigation due to the minister's exercise of authority over the case. 

On Wednesday, the justice minister rejected Yoon's proposal to create an "independent" investigative team to handle the collusion case. Yoon recommended that the chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office lead the team. 

Regarding the proposal, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said that after Choo wielded her authority last week, the Justice Ministry made the proposal first. It said Yoon fully accepted the proposal and was requested by the ministry on Tuesday to make the recommendation publicly.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >