Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean executives of LG Chem's local unit in India have been arrested over a deadly gas leak that killed a dozen people in May.According to diplomatic authorities and the company on Wednesday, Indian police detained the Korean president of LG Polymers India and a technical adviser along with ten other local employees late Tuesday.They reportedly face charges of manslaughter by negligence and lax management of toxic materials.The police will decide whether to indict within 60 days after carrying out an investigation.On May 7, styrene gas leaked at LG Polymers India's plant in Andra Pradesh, killing 12 people and sickening hundreds of others.