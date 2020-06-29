CNN: Satellite Imagery Shows Activity at Suspected N. Korean Nuke Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

New satellite imagery reportedly shows suspected nuclear weapon-related activity at a previously undeclared North Korean facility near Pyongyang.CNN reported on Wednesday that the images, captured by Planet Labs, show an active facility in the village of Wollo-ri near the capital city.Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies who analyzed the imagery, presented the assessment.The expert told CNN that it has all the signatures of a North Korean nuclear facility -- security perimeter, on-site housing, monuments to unpublicized leadership visits, and an underground facility.He said that this factory is very active, citing all the vehicle traffic including cars, trucks and shipping containers.Lewis added that this activity has not slowed down, not during negotiations and not now, and that the North is still making nuclear weapons.