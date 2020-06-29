Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay Around 50 amid Clusters in Gwangju, Seoul Metro Area

Write: 2020-07-09 11:28:22Update: 2020-07-09 14:00:42

Daily COVID-19 Cases Stay Around 50 amid Clusters in Gwangju, Seoul Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase of COVID-19 infections in South Korea remained around 50 as clusters continued to spread in the Seoul metropolitan area, the southwestern city of Gwangju and the central city of Daejeon.

The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 50 additional people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 13-thousand-293.

Twenty-eight of the new cases were community infections, while the other 22 were imported.

Fifteen of the 28 local cases were from Gwangju, followed by seven from the Seoul metro area and six from Daejeon.

In Gwangju, a cluster traced to a door-to-door sales business has spread to eight other venues or gatherings, including a temple and a nursing facility, with the total number of linked cases surpassing 110.

The death toll, meanwhile, rose to 287 after two more people succumbed to the virus.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >