Nat'l Security Adviser Suh Holds Talks with Biegun

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun reportedly shared views on Korean Peninsula affairs during a meeting at the presidential office on Thursday.The meeting was the first since Suh assumed his post.The two officials appear to have discussed how to ease tensions on the peninsula sparked by North Korea’s destruction of the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaesong.They are also likely to have gone over ways to restart stalled talks between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and the North, as well as ways to advance South-North ties.Biegun, who arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and Seoul's nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon on Wednesday.Biegun will wrap up his three-day visit to South Korea on Thursday and head to Japan.