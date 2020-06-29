Gov't Raises Next Year's ODA Budget for Quarantine Support

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has increased next year's budget for official development assistance(ODA) by 19 percent to over four trillion won.The plans for 2021 were approved in a meeting of the global development and cooperation committee on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.Also approved were strategies to push ODA for a preemptive COVID-19 response based on South Korea's quarantine capabilities and information and communication technology.Accordingly, the size of ODA in health and medical services will be sharply increased to 370 billion won next year, which includes loans and grants for humanitarian aid.South Korea will also establish a universal model so its coronavirus quarantine experience can be utilized by developing countries.Prime Minister Chung said Seoul will faithfully respond to the international community's call to overcome the crisis. He said Korea will go beyond the support of quarantine supplies and also assist developing nations in establishing healthcare systems and building infrastructure to prevent infectious diseases.