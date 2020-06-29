Only 1 in over 3,000 S. Koreans Found Immune to COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have conducted COVID-19 antibody tests on over three-thousand South Koreans and just one, or point-03 percent of the total, was found to have developed immunity.The test did not include residents from the worst-hit city of Daegu but observers say the results reflect the quarantine and social distancing measures taken since the outbreak began in January.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Thursday announced the interim results of testing to verify whether antibodies have developed in people after being infected with COVID-19.This is used as a measure to determine the true extent of the disease including people who may have been unaware of their infection.The KCDC said the results lack representation as some regions have been left out. However, compared to other countries, a low percentage of Koreans are believed to be immune to the virus due to swift diagnostic testing and stringent social distancing.It said more antibody tests will be carried from this month to better fine-tune quarantine measures.