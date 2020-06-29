Suh Asks Biegun to Continue Efforts to Resume Dialogue with North

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Suh Hoon met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun at the presidential office on Thursday to discuss pending issues, including ways to promote the Korean Peninsula peace process.The presidential office said that Biegun, who is on a three-day visit to Seoul, met with Suh for about 70 minutes.Suh praised Biegun's commitment to resuming the U.S.-North dialogue and asked him to continue such efforts.Biegun stressed the importance of resuming the talks and agreed to maintain close cooperation with Seoul.Suh called a strong alliance with the U.S. the bedrock of Seoul's diplomatic and security policies, adding that the two sides should continue close communications. Biegun, too, reaffirmed the U.S. government's commitment to the bilateral alliance.Suh and Biegun also agreed that the two sides should wrap up discussions on defense sharing costs as soon as possible.