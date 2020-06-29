S. Korea Running against 7 Other Countries for Top Post at WTO

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is vying against seven others for the top position in the World Trade Organization(WTO) in the country’s third bid for the post.According to the WTO Secretariat, eight candidates from Korea, the U.K., Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Mexico, Moldova and Saudi Arabia have applied to become the next director-general of the world trade body.The main competition was initially expected to be between Korea and African countries, until the European countries threw their hats into the ring in the final hours before applications closed.South Korea argues that it can play a neutral role among the U.S., Europe and China, as well as a mediator between advanced and developing nations. Seoul will also emphasize Yoo's 25 years as a trade expert and the importance of female leadership as seen during the coronavirus pandemic.Yoo and a government delegation will visit WTO headquarters next week.