Heavy Fines to Be Slapped on Those without Masks on Haeundae Beach

Photo : YONHAP News

Vacationers and residents walking around Haeundae Beach without a facial mask will be subject to up to three million won in fines.The Haeundae District Office in Busan on Thursday announced a decision to make wearing masks mandatory at the iconic local vacation destination given the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.The district government is basing the new restrictions on Article 49 of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act, which permits local authorities to take “additional measures” to maintain hygiene at public facilities and places.The measures will be put in place on the beach and sections of nearby coastal roads. Other places in the vicinity might also be added as well.The district authorities’ move came after some foreign nationals, including U.S. military personnel, drew the ire of many locals by setting off fireworks and refusing to wear masks in and around the beach last week.