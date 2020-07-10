Kim Yo-jong: Another US Summit Won't Take Place This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has dismissed the possibility of a summit with the United States this year, but left the door open for talks.In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said it's her personal opinion, but any summit between North Korea and the U.S. will not take place this year. Kim, however, added that people "never know" what will happen.Kim said another summit is "unnecessary and useless" to the North if the two sides are unable to resolve their differences.She said North Korea is not saying it is not going to denuclearize, but that it cannot denuclearize right now.Stressing the need for the two sides to take simultaneous and parallel actions to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Kim called on the U.S. to take "major, irreversible" measures.Kim, however, said that relations between her brother Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump remain good and the leader told her to extend his message to Trump, wishing him success in his work.