Pompeo Leaves Door Open to Possible US-N. Korea Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday he was "very hopeful" about resuming nuclear talks with North Korea, leaving open the possibility of another summit between the countries' leaders.When asked about the possibility of another summit before the U.S. presidential election in November, Pompeo said in a teleconference with reporters that he doesn't want to comment on the "ongoing conversations" that the U.S. is having with its counterparty. He didn't elaborate on the "ongoing conversations."Pompeo said the U.S. takes seriously the obligation to reduce proliferation and to convince the North Koreans to make the fundamental shift that says its weapon systems actually create risk rather than the security blanket that North Korea historically believed it did.He also said the U.S. is very hopeful that it can continue to have this conversation, whether that's at levels beneath the summit, or if it's appropriate to have senior leaders get back together as well. But as for who, how and timing, Pompeo did not want to discuss at that time.The remarks came shortly after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and top U.S. envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun departed Seoul after a three-day trip.