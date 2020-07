Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City will be run by an acting mayor for the next nine months after Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday.Park, who was elected for a third term in 2018, had almost two more years left in office until June 30, 2022.By law, Seo Jeong-hyup, first vice mayor for administrative affairs, will serve as acting mayor until the by-election slated for April 7, 2021.Seo, an experienced administrator, is expected to manage the city without difficulties, but Park's major real estate policies could face setbacks.