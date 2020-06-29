Small Gatherings, Group Meals to be Banned at Churches

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will implement tougher anti-infection rules on churches from Friday as clusters of coronavirus linked to religious gatherings continue.Health authorities said that starting from 6 p.m. Friday, churches nationwide will be banned from organizing small gatherings, including Bible classes and choir practices, other than regular worship services.Churches will also be barred from offering group meals and required to install a quick response(QR) code-based registration system for visitors.In addition, they must require visitors to wear face masks and keep a distance of at least one meter from each other.Any violators of those guidelines can face a fine of up to three million won and authorities can issue a "no-assembly" administrative order for the church, practically banning its operation.