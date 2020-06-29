New WHO Guidelines Acknowledge Airborne Transmission of COVID-19 Possible

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) on Thursday released new guidelines that acknowledge reports of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, but stopped short of confirming that it spreads through the air.According to Reuters on Thursday, the WHO acknowledged in its latest transmission guidelines that some reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as during choir practice or at restaurants and fitness classes.But the organisation reportedly said more research was "urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19.”The report came after nearly 240 scientists in 32 countries sent an open letter to the WHO, urging the global body to update its guidance on how the virus passes between people.