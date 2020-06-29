Public Interest Camp on Wage Commission Calls for Realistic Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the Minimum Wage Commission representing public interest have urged labor unions and employers to present a realistic proposal for next year's minimum wage.The members made the call on Friday shortly after the commission’s seventh plenary meeting was held. They expressed hope that labor and management will come up with a realistic and negotiable proposal by the next plenary meeting scheduled to open Monday.They added that the commission would be negating its key role if deliberations on next year’s minimum wage are delayed any further.The commission, comprising 27 people that represent public interest, workers and employers, aims to decide whether to raise or lower this year’s minimum wage of eight-thousand-590 won per hour. This is up two-point-nine percent from last year.During the sixth plenary meeting on Thursday, the unions demanded a nine-point-eight percent increase to nine-thousand-430 won per hour. Employers sought to cut the minimum wage by one percent to eight-thousand-500 won.