S. Korea's Political Community Mourns Death of Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political community remained in shock as they mourned the sudden death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), which Park was a member of, cancelled scheduled meetings and events on Friday, with the exception of the supreme council meeting.At the meeting, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan said news of Park's death has left everyone in shock and grieving, expressing condolences for the bereaved family.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said he prays for the deceased, adding that Park devoted his life to civil movement and left many accomplishments.Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) floor leader Joo Ho-young expressed great regret over Park's tragic death, sending condolences to his family.Minor opposition Justice Party said it was grief-stricken in remembering Park's life as a democracy activist, a civic activist and an administrator.