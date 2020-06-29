Menu Content

S. Korea's Political Community Mourns Death of Seoul Mayor

Write: 2020-07-10 11:53:39Update: 2020-07-10 14:23:02

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political community remained in shock as they mourned the sudden death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), which Park was a member of, cancelled scheduled meetings and events on Friday, with the exception of the supreme council meeting.

At the meeting, DP Chair Lee Hae-chan said news of Park's death has left everyone in shock and grieving, expressing condolences for the bereaved family.

DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said he prays for the deceased, adding that Park devoted his life to civil movement and left many accomplishments.

Main opposition United Future Party(UFP) floor leader Joo Ho-young expressed great regret over Park's tragic death, sending condolences to his family.

Minor opposition Justice Party said it was grief-stricken in remembering Park's life as a democracy activist, a civic activist and an administrator.
