Pres. Office Says Will Not Replace Land Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Friday there will be no replacement of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee.Speaking to local media outlet Yonhap News on the phone, a senior presidential official said as far as he knows, Minister Kim will not be sacked.This comes amid calls for Kim to be held accountable - even by ruling camp officials - following public discontent over housing prices and the real estate market despite continued government measures.The presidential office’s confidence in the minister likely conveys the stance that real estate concerns should be dealt with through additional policy measures, while replacing the official cannot be a solution.Receiving a briefing from Kim last week, President Moon Jae-in stressed his resolve to rein in home prices by all means and told the minister not to hesitate in drafting complementary measures at any time if necessary.Observers note that following such an order, it would be unreasonable to replace the minister.