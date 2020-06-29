Key Vacant Municipal Leadership Posts Up for Grabs in Next Year's Byelections

Photo : YONHAP News

Next year's byelections may become a major race after a number of key municipal leadership posts have been left vacant.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), the 2021 byelections will be held to fill National Assembly seats and municipal leadership posts that were left vacant between March 17, 2020 and March 8, 2021.The Seoul mayoral post vacated by the sudden death of Park Won-soon is up for grabs in the April 7 byelections. The mayoral post in the southeastern city of Busan also remains vacant after former mayor Oh Keo-don resigned after admitting to sexually harassing an employee.The governors of Gyeonggi and South Gyeongsang provinces, Lee Jae-myung and Kim Kyeong-soo, respectively, are each standing trial for corruption and election-meddling allegations, and could lose their posts depending on the court rulings.