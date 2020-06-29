S. Korea Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase in coronavirus infections in South Korea has dipped below 40 for the first time in two weeks while cluster outbreaks continue in the capital region and the southern city of Gwangju.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Saturday that 35 new cases were reported Friday, raising the accumulated total to 13-thousand-373.Of the new cases, 20 are domestic infections with nine reported in Gwangju and six in Seoul.Of the 15 imported cases, eight were detected upon arrival.Seventy-nine more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured patients to 12-thousand-144 so far.Over 900 patients are still being treated.No new coronavirus deaths were reported Friday, leaving the death toll at 288.The COVID-19 fatality rate stands at two-point-15 percent, but the rate among patients aged 80 and older is much higher, at 25 percent. ​