Photo : YONHAP News

A World Health Organization (WHO) official has said that it is very unlikely that countries around the globe will be able to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the current situation.​Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said at a press conference in Geneva on Friday that while some countries and island states have been effective in containing COVID-19, there’s always a risk that the disease can spread quickly if it is imported from other countries.He emphasized the importance of proper surveillance methods and aggressive testing, and warned against large gatherings in order to prevent second peaks and a return to strict lockdown measures.Meanwhile, the organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases with the total rising by 228-thousand-102 on Friday, with the biggest numbers coming from the U.S., Brazil, India and South Africa.