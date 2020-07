Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 44 new COVID-19 cases amid continued reports of domestic infections and imported cases.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday that the national tally hit 13-thousand-417, including the new patients compiled throughout the previous day.Of the latest cases, 23 were imported from overseas while 21 were local transmissions.Fifteen out of the 21 local cases were from the wider Seoul area, including eight in Gyeonggi Province. Gwangju and Daejeon added five and one case, respectively.The death toll attributed to the coronavirus rose by one to 289.