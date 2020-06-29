S. Korea Ends Public Mask Distribution System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s public mask distribution system ended on Sunday after a four-month operation.With the termination of the scheme, South Koreans can freely buy masks at pharmacies, supermarkets, convenience stores and online malls.As the system switched to a market supply system, citizens can buy an unlimited number of masks at market prices.However, the government will allow mask producers to export just up to 50 percent of total production. It will also maintain the public supply of surgical masks for medical institutions.Publicly distributed masks were first introduced in late February in the early days of the outbreak to address the acute shortage of masks. Consumers could purchase only two masks per week on designated days. This increased to three per week in late April.As mask production increased, the designated day rule was scrapped and people have been able to buy ten masks each week since last month.