N. Korea Warns Britain will 'Pay Price' for Imposing Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has warned that Britain will "pay the price" for imposing sanctions against two North Korean organizations.Last week, Britain slapped independent sanctions on 49 individuals and organizations in countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and North Korea over "notorious human rights violations." In North Korea, it targeted the Ministry of State Security Bureau and the Ministry of People's Security Correctional Bureau for their involvement in running prison camps.A spokesperson of the North's Foreign Ministry reportedly said on Saturday that Britain, a puppet of the United States, committed a provocation by designating the North Korean organizations as prime targets of sanctions.In a report carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the spokesperson said that Britain made the designation based on "fabrications" provided by North Korean defectors.The spokesperson reportedly said that North Korea resolutely condemns and rejects the designation by the United Kingdom, calling it a blatant interference in Pyongyang's internal affairs.