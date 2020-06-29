Mourners Continue to Pay Respects to Late Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

Mourners continued to visit a hospital in Seoul to pay tribute to late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead on Friday.Government officials, politicians and religious figures, including Former National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and Archbishop of Seoul Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, paid their respects to the deceased on Saturday at a memorial altar at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul.Citizens are also paying their respects at a memorial altar set up by the city government in front of Seoul City Hall. The public altar will operate until Monday.Park's funeral committee said that the funeral service will be held on Monday morning at City Hall and his body will be cremated.The mayor was reportedly facing a probe into sexual harassment allegations raised by a former secretary.