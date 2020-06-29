Seoul Mayor's Funeral to be Held Online

Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral service of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will be held online on Monday morning due to the coronavirus outbreak.Rep. Park Hong-keun of the ruling Democratic Party, who co-heads the funeral preparation committee, said on Sunday that the service will take place online in line with the government's anti-virus efforts.The late mayor currently rests at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul and his coffin will be carried out and transferred to City Hall at around 8 a.m.The funeral service, scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall, will be webcast live via the YouTube channel of the city government for 40 minutes.The number of attendees will be limited to around 100, including bereaved family members, senior city officials and representatives from the ruling party and civic groups.After the service, Park's body will be transferred to a memorial park in Seoul for cremation.