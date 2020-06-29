Rains Forecast for S. Korea Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to see rain on Monday, with heavy rain advisories issued for parts of the nation.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast more than 150 millimeters of rain for eastern parts of Gangwon Province and coastal areas in Gyeongsang provinces until Tuesday.About 50 to 100 millimeters is expected for coastal areas in South Jeolla Province, southern regions and Mount Jiri, with 30 to 80 millimeters for southern Gyeonggi, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, Jeju Island and Dokdo islet.Seoul and northern parts of Gyeonggi Province along with five islands in the western border area are expected to receive ten to 50 millimeters.In particular, the weather agency predicted torrential rains of 30 to 50 millimeters per hour to hit the southern regions, Jeju Island and eastern parts of Gangwon Province.It warned of strong winds with a speed of ten meters per second for most coastal areas until Tuesday.Afternoon high temperatures on Monday are forecast to be slightly lower than Sunday, at around 19 to 26 degrees Celsius.