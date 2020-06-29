Gov’t Requires Foreigners from High-risk Nations to Submit Virus Test Certificate

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from Monday, South Korea will require foreigners arriving from high-risk nations to submit a certificate showing they have tested negative for COVID-19.The high-risk countries subject to the new measure are Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.According to health authorities on Monday, the government will require foreign nationals from these countries to provide certificates issued within 48 hours proving they have tested negative for the virus on a polymerase chain reaction test.The certificates must be issued from medical institutions and testing centers chosen by South Korean diplomatic missions.Those who submit the certificates are also subject to a mandatory two-week quarantine at designated facilities and should get tested within three days after arrival.The toughened measure comes amid a steady rise in imported cases of COVID-19.