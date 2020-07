Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur scored a goal for the first time in about five months.In a match against Arsenal on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Son scored an equalizer in the first half when his team was losing 0-1. He also assisted in a goal, helping his team win 2-1.With Sunday's performance, Son achieved ten goals and ten assists in a Premier League season for the first time.The latest goal also marks his 17th in all competitions in the 2019-2020 season. He hadn't scored in the previous five matches since the league resumed play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.After the game, Son was named the King of the Match in a vote by fans.