Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Exports Fall 1.7% in First 10 Days of July

Write: 2020-07-13 09:40:01Update: 2020-07-13 11:48:04

S. Korea's Exports Fall 1.7% in First 10 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

Drops in South Korea's exports slowed in the first ten days of July, showing signs of the abating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's outbound shipments came to 13-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down one-point-seven percent on-year. 

The number of working days came to eight-point-five during the period -- the same as last year -- with daily average exports also declining one-point-seven percent.

By sector, exports of petrochemical products and auto parts plunged 42 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while exports of ships and chips jumped 307 percent and seven-point-seven percent, each. 

Shipments to China and the United States rose nine-point-four percent and seven-point-three percent, respectively, while exports to the Middle East and Japan slipped 32 percent and over 20 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >