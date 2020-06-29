S. Korea's Exports Fall 1.7% in First 10 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

Drops in South Korea's exports slowed in the first ten days of July, showing signs of the abating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country's outbound shipments came to 13-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down one-point-seven percent on-year.The number of working days came to eight-point-five during the period -- the same as last year -- with daily average exports also declining one-point-seven percent.By sector, exports of petrochemical products and auto parts plunged 42 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while exports of ships and chips jumped 307 percent and seven-point-seven percent, each.Shipments to China and the United States rose nine-point-four percent and seven-point-three percent, respectively, while exports to the Middle East and Japan slipped 32 percent and over 20 percent.